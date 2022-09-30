Summer returns to Spain next week as temperatures across the peninsula

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 September 2022 • 13:31

Partly cloudy and warm Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Summer will return to Spain as the trough of cold weather retreats with temperatures set to rise across most of Spain.

According to the weather site Tiempo on Friday, September 30, the rainfall in the North will clear and the weather conditions will see a return to more normal conditions. The trough has even brought the first snow of the season, with dustings above 2,000 metres.

Stable warmer weather is expected at the start of next week although the North and Mediterranean areas won’t enjoy the full benefit of the warmer weather where conditions remain mixed.

Warmer south and south easterlies will bring warmer weather at the start of the week with temperatures rising to as much as 30C in areas. Temperatures in the Guadalquivir valley will see the highest temperatures possibly pushing into the mid-thirties on Sunday.

The south won’t get to enjoy the better weather with a DANA expected to revive the storms of last week, especially on high ground. Similar conditions can be expected in the Balearics.

La dorsal se impondrá en los próximos días, pero será "atacada" por una DANA ➰ que avanzará por el sur-entorno del Estrecho. De cumplirse este escenario, las tormentas ⚡ podrían ser intensas la semana que viene, sobre todo en el sureste. pic.twitter.com/7NBaD1VFQb — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) September 30, 2022

The upper two-thirds of the Mediterranean coast will experience more stable weather conditions with warmer temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

The Canary Islands will continue to experience normal trade wind conditions for the beginning of the week, but the south

For many Spaniards working in the tourism industry who typically take their holidays this time of the year, they will be pleased to hear that summer returns to Spain next week.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.