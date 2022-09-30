Sustainable school is on track for completion after overcoming construction setbacks

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 12:49

Local council and stakeholders visit the school construction site to inspect progress

A new school being built in Elche is on track to be the most sustainable in the area. La Paz de Torrellano school will have its own sustainable power plant to generate electricity for on-site facilities. Council representatives visited the site on September 29.

The school’s sustainable features set it apart from any other school in the Valencian Community, as the leading school in energy efficiency.

Representatives from the local council, including Educational Infrastructure Director, Víctor Garcia i Tomàs, and local Councillor for Education, Carlos González visited the building site to inspect progress and discuss the project. They discussed the power plant which will generate more than 46 gigawatts an hour and the site, which recently caused a slight delay due to land quality concerns.

The project received an investment of more than €6 million from the local council and an overall budget of nearly €32 million. It has a has a timeframe for completion of around 14 months. González reassured the council about the construction’s timeline, saying that despite the setbacks, project leaders expect the school to be completed within the planned timeframe.