‘Tasting memories’ recipe book gets a warm reception at launch event

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 20:40

Almería mayor with Clece service users launching their special edition recipe book

Almería’s City Mayor, María del Mar Vázquez, showed her support for a special commemorative cookery book ‘Saboreando recuerdos’, or ‘Tasting memories’ which was released to coincide with the International Day for the Elderly.

Recipes in the book were donated by elderly people to Clece, an organisation that cares for older people in the Almería region. Over 100 recipe suggestions were given between June and July, with 30 making up the final edition of the recipe book.

Manager for Clece in Almería, Diego Lopéz highlighted the sentimental aspect of the recipe book saying “We wanted to mark the Day for the Elderly in a tasty way, with local recipes from Almería”. Lopéz added, “All of the dishes are based on traditional cuisine and carry specific memories that they evoke for our service users, sometimes with the help of an assistant”.

The recipe book aims to promote healthy lifestyles and was launched at a ceremony in Almería’s Central Market, at the centre of the Almerían cuisine. The book also pays tribute to the work of Clece and its 740 assistants who care for and assist 2400 elderly service users.