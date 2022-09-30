The best town fiestas and Feria ever known for Vera (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 30 September 2022 • 17:34

VERA’S FERIA: Great atmosphere in the El Palmeral fair zone Photo credit: Vera town hall

SUMMING up Vera’s recent fiestas, Festivities councillor Amparo Garcia described them as “amongst the best” that anyone could recall.

The weather was extremely kind, as the predicted rain failed to arrive, and all the town hall’s programmed activities were able to go ahead, Garcia said.

“Everyone was able to celebrate in style in this first year without pandemic restrictions, with the fair area completely full both during the day and at night,” she added.

“There was a great atmosphere at the El Palmeral fair zone as well as Vera’s vibrant streets which were full of fun and entertainment.”

All of the traditional activities were present once more, including the Ribbon Races for the young, the procession in honour of San Cleofas and the Giants and Big-heads parade, all accompanied by music from the Municipal Band.

“There were more spectators than ever, and we’re most happy,” the councillor said.

“But above all, the Feria’s biggest success was the great atmosphere in the marquees and booths, where thousands of people from all over the province came to eat, drink and have a great time.”

