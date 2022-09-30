By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 15:53
UK Defence Secretary meets Ukraine Defence Minister in Kyiv Credit: Colaborador Foto/Shutterstock.com
The UK Defence Secretary met with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.
They reportedly spoke about how UK equipment has been brought to bear on the battlefield, along with the effectiveness of soldiers trained by the UK and other partners.
The pair also talked about the next steps in the war as Ukraine battles to free itself from Russia’s occupation, and what further support the UK can provide.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated:
“I was delighted to have visited my good friend Oleksii Reznikov in Kyiv this week to discuss more military aid and help to Ukraine.”
“Our support to their fight against Russian aggression goes from strength to strength and will continue all through 2023 and beyond.”
The news comes after reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and stop the war, as reported on Friday, September 30.
In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed the agreements on the accession of the territories of DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Russia, as reported on Friday, September 30.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
