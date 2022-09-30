By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 17:08

UK sanctions Russia in response to "Putins's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions" Credit: pudiq/Shutterstock.com

UK is to implement services sanctions and export ban that target Russia’s economic vulnerabilities in response to Putin’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions, as reported on Friday, September 30.

Under the UK sanctions on Russia in response to “Putin’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions” the nation will lose access to major western services that Russia depends on, including: IT consultancy, architectural services, engineering services, and transactional legal advisory services for certain commercial activity.

The UK also bans the export of nearly 700 goods that are crucial to Russia’s industrial and technological capabilities.

The Foreign Secretary has summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to protest in the strongest terms against the illegal annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory

New services and goods export bans, targeted at vulnerable sectors of the Russian economy, have been announced by the Foreign Secretary today (30 September) in response to Russia declaring the illegal annexation of 4 regions of Ukraine – violating their territorial integrity and political independence.

Russian-installed officials in 4 temporarily-controlled regions of Ukraine have conducted sham referendums in an attempt to justify their illegal seizure of Ukrainian land. The Russian regime has now announced the illegal annexation of these regions against the will of the Ukrainian people and in flagrant breach of international law.

The UK is moving in lockstep with international partners to target key sectors of the Russian economy. The new measures will ramp up economic pressure on the Russian regime by targeting vulnerabilities and disrupting crucial supply chains.

Russia imports 67% of its services from sanctioning countries. Building on previous action, the UK will prevent Russian access to:

IT consultancy services, architectural services, engineering services, advertising services, transactional, legal advisory services and auditing services.

The UK has also sanctioned Elvira Nabiullina, the Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

The Foreign Secretary has instructed that the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, be summoned to the department, to protest in the strongest terms against the illegal annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated:

“The UK utterly condemns Putin’s announcement of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory. We will never recognise the results of these sham referendums or any annexation of Ukrainian territory.”

“The Russian regime must be held to account for this abhorrent violation of international law. That’s why we are working with our international partners to ramp up the economic pressure through new targeted services bans.”

“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, and the UK will do everything possible to assist their fight for freedom.”

The news comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially signed the agreements on the accession of the territories of DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Russia, as reported on Friday, September 30.

