By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 10:41

More than 500 Russian soldiers reportedly killed in Ukraine latest combat losses reveal. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Saturday, October 1, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the death of more Russian soldiers.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that another 530 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 59,610.

According to the latest data, a further 17 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Friday, September 30. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 4949.

Sixteen more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as six more Russian drones.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian helicopter which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 226. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of six Russian artillery systems, taking the total destroyed to 1397.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 01.10 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 01.10 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/It8DKwxJl1 pic.twitter.com/TrbiqlanDa — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) October 1, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Friday, September 30 in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 220th day of the war shows that the loss of the 16 more Russian forces’ tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2354, while the destruction of six more Russian drones now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1009 in total.

Three Russian MLRS were also destroyed, taking the total lost by Putin’s army to 336, while 18 Russian vehicles and fuel tanks were also blown up by Ukraine, which means that Russia has now lost 3786 to Ukrainian forces.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.