AEMPS removes batch of popular heartburn medication from pharmacy shelves in Spain

By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 3:54

Image of a pharmacy sign in Spain. Credit: [email protected]

A batch of a popular heartburn medication has been removed from pharmacy shelves in Spain by AEMPS, the Spanish Agency for Health Alerts and Emergencies.

The Spanish Agency for Health Alerts and Emergencies (AEMPS) warned on Friday, September 30, about the withdrawal of a batch of medication from pharmacy shelves in Spain. Omeprazole Altan 40 milligrams (in powder form for solution for infusion), is a medicine used to treat heartburn. The specific batch number is number 22C0169, with an expiration date of March 31, 2023.

In a statement, the AEMPS described exactly what the defect is, classified as class 2: “Possible obtaining of an out-of-specification result in the test for unknown impurities before the end of the shelf life of that particular batch”.

As a precautionary measure, they have opted for the withdrawal from the market of all the distributed units of the affected batches. They will be returned to the relevant laboratory through the usual channels.

All of the autonomous communities are also entrusted with monitoring the withdrawal of this product. The AEMPS also indicated that the manufacturer is ALTAN PHARMACEUTICALS, SA. Over-the-counter Omeprazole is used to treat frequent heartburn (heartburn that occurs at least 2 or more days per week) in adults.

Some of its side effects include the following: constipation, gas, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and headache. Recently, the AEMPS also requested the withdrawal of the product: ‘Physiologic B. Braun 0.9% Solution for infusion’, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.