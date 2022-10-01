Albox (Almeria) town centre is ready for a completely new look

By Linda Hall • 01 October 2022 • 17:00

PLAZA MAYOR: Ready for change in Albox Photo credit: Albox town hall

ALBOX mayor Francisco Torrecillas announced a new phase in plans for a traffic-free Plaza Mayor and the surrounding area.

Some months ago Torrecillas revealed that the town hall intended to demolish a property in order to open up the Plaza Mayor in the direction of Calle Caño San Felipe.

“It will enable us to pedestrianise all of the Plaza, completely transforming the centre of Albox,” he said at the time.

“This is another promise we have kept,” the mayor declared during a recent Cadena Ser radio interview.

“It has taken us five years to raze this house and now we can connect the Plaza to Caño San Felipe and widen the entrance to Placeta Hermanos Fernandez.”

The mayor also conceded that it would be necessary to alternative routes for traffic once the Policia Local approved the changes for this part of the town.

Torrecillas went on to say that the town hall team was achieving tangible goals.

“We have continued to buy up agricultural terraces in the town’s Sector 10 to turn Albox into a huge green lung,” he announced.

