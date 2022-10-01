Aleksandr Lukashenko insists Belarusians have never attacked anyone and never will

By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 4:15

Belarusians are a peaceful nation who have never attacked anyone and never will, insisted President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, Belarusians have never attacked anyone and never will. He made the statement on Friday, September 30, as he accepted the credentials of ambassadors of foreign countries in Minsk.

The head of state noted that the diplomatic work of these ambassadors begins at a landmark period for his nation. Belarus has recently marked its youngest public holiday – the Day of People’s Unity.

“The Belarusians have never attacked anyone in their history. We have not been a source of threat to anyone. It will continue to be so. I emphasise that this is how it will be! We remain committed to the peaceful solution of any international problems”, Lukashenko stressed.

“Having lost every third resident during the Nazi genocide, Belarusians, like no other nation in the world, value human life highly. Every human life!”, the head of state added, as reported by BelTA.

After the results of the referendums carried out in four Ukrainian territories meant that they would become a part of the Russian Federation, rumours began circulating that Belarus, as a long-time ally of Vladimir Putin, would subsequently join the conflict.

There had been talk reported a few days ago of Belarus also mobilising up to 100,000 of its male population, and that train stations and airports were going to be prepared for such drafts to be carried out.

