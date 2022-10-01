Alhaurin de la Torre the epicentre for Malaga’s fifth earthquake in five days

By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 1:38

Image of Alhaurin de la Torre in Malaga province. Credit: Google maps - J. Agustín García

A fifth earthquake in five days hit Malaga province, this time with its epicentre in Alhaurin de la Torre.

According to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), Malaga province registered its fifth earthquake this week at 3:09pm on Friday, September 30. This time, the epicentre was located in the municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre, with a 2.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, at a depth of 70km.

Malaga has had a busy week of tremors, although thankfully, none of them caused any personal or material damage.

The strongest one, of 4.1 magnitude occurred in the municipality of Benalmadena during the early hours of last Monday 26. Another quake with its epicentre in the same town took place later the same day, registered at a strength of 3.9.

On Wednesday, September 28, a tremor was felt, with its epicentre to the southwest of the town of Alhaurin el Grande. The fourth one, of 3.9 magnitude, was felt in Malaga province but its epicentre was registered in the Granada municipality of Salar.

