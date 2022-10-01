By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 9:47

Zelensky cancels regular military service draft in Ukraine for autumn. Image: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

UKRAINE’S President Volodymyr Zelensky has cancelled the draft to regular military service in Ukraine this autumn, according to a decree announced on Friday, September 30.

The autumn draft to regular military service in Ukraine according to President Zelensky, as mentioned in the decree of the President of Ukraine No.678/2020 of September 30, 2022.

The decree was posted on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday, October 1, which read:

“On Amendments to Decree of the Presidential of Ukraine of December 29, 2021 No. 687/2021”.

Text of the Decree:

DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE No.678/2020

On amendments to the Decree of the President of Ukraine of December 29, 2021 No. 687/2021

1. Enter to the Decree of the President of Ukraine of December 29, 2021 No. 687 / 2021 “On the release of regular military service reserve, the deadline for regular conscription and regular conscription of citizens of Ukraine for regular military service in 20 22” (with amendments introduced by Decree No. 230/2021) as of April 11, 2022) such changes:

1) paragraph third clause 1 and paragraph third clause 2 of article 1 complete with the words “but not earlier announcement in the prescribed order of demobilization”;

2) articles 2 – 6 exclude;

Z) in article 7 words and numbers “except for point 2 article z, which takes action from September 1, 2022” exclude.

2. This decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

“President of Ukraine V. ZELENSKY.”

The news comes after the Ukrainian president announced that Ukraine is applying to NATO on an accelerated basis.

President Zelenskyy said on September 30: “De facto, we have already passed our way to NATO.”

“De facto, we have already proved compatibility with the Alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine – real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction.”

“We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the Alliance.”

“De facto. Today Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure that will match our importance for the protection of our entire community. In an expedited manner.”

“We are taking our defining step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated membership in NATO.”

This followed reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called on Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and stop the war.

