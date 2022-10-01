Average price of electricity increases again in Spain on Saturday, October 1

By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 0:36

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Saturday, October 1, the average price of electricity increases in Spain by 12.2 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 12.2 per cent on Saturday, October 1, compared to today, Friday, September 30. Specifically, it will stand at €171.80/MWh.

This price is the result of adding the average of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for the generation of electricity.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €116.09/MWh tomorrow.

Saturday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €218.65/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €72.72/MWh, will be between 3pm and 4pm.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €55.71/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, the consumers of the regulated rate (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

