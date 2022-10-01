BREAKING UPDATE: Plan Infoca announce that fire reported in Malaga’s Marbella is false alarm

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 13:11

ANDALUCIA’S Plan Infoca has reported that the fire in Malaga’s Marbella was a false alarm.

UPDATE: 1.11 pm (October 1) – Taking to Twitter on Saturday, October 1, Andalucia’s Plan Infoca announced that fire reported in Malaga’s Marbella was a false alarm despite sending firefighters to the scene.

“🔴The #IFMarbella remains a false alarm,” it wrote.

🔴El #IFMarbella se queda el falsa alarma. — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) October 1, 2022

No pictures or videos had emerged from the scene on social media or local news outlet.

However, the emergency services did send nine forest firefighters, 1 environmental agent and 1 heavy extinguishing vehicle to the scene.

ORIGINAL 12.47 pm (October 1) – According to early reports on Saturday, October 1, a forest fire has broken out in Malaga’s Marbella.

Andalucia’s Plan Infoca declared that a fire was in process in Marbella, Malaga and that firefighters are on the scene.

A tweet read: “DECLARED #IFMarbella (Malaga).

MEANS: 9 forest firefighters, 1 environmental agent and 1 heavy extinguishing vehicle.”

🔴 DECLARADO #IFMarbella (Málaga).

MEDIOS: 9 bomberos forestales, 1 agente de medio ambiente y 1 vehículo pesado de extinción. — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) October 1, 2022

The forest fire comes days after several broke in Malaga’s Mijas.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.