BREAKING UPDATE: Plan Infoca announce that fire reported in Malaga’s Marbella is false alarm

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 13:11

ANDALUCIA’S Plan Infoca has reported that the fire in Malaga’s Marbella was a false alarm.

UPDATE: 1.11 pm (October 1) – Taking to Twitter on Saturday, October 1, Andalucia’s Plan Infoca announced that fire reported in Malaga’s Marbella was a false alarm despite sending firefighters to the scene.

“🔴The #IFMarbella remains a false alarm,” it wrote.

No pictures or videos had emerged from the scene on social media or local news outlet.

However, the emergency services did send nine forest firefighters, 1 environmental agent and 1 heavy extinguishing vehicle to the scene.

ORIGINAL 12.47 pm (October 1) – According to early reports on Saturday, October 1, a forest fire has broken out in Malaga’s Marbella.

Andalucia’s Plan Infoca declared that a fire was in process in Marbella, Malaga and that firefighters are on the scene.

A tweet read: “DECLARED #IFMarbella (Malaga).
MEANS: 9 forest firefighters, 1 environmental agent and 1 heavy extinguishing vehicle.”

The forest fire comes days after several broke in Malaga’s Mijas.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

