BREAKING UPDATE: Plan Infoca announce that fire reported in Malaga’s Marbella is false alarm

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 13:11
UPDATE: 1.11 pm (October 1) – Taking to Twitter on Saturday, October 1, Andalucia’s Plan Infoca announced that fire reported in Malaga’s Marbella was a false alarm despite sending firefighters to the scene.
“🔴The #IFMarbella remains a false alarm,” it wrote.
🔴El #IFMarbella se queda el falsa alarma.
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) October 1, 2022
No pictures or videos had emerged from the scene on social media or local news outlet.
However, the emergency services did send nine forest firefighters, 1 environmental agent and 1 heavy extinguishing vehicle to the scene.
ORIGINAL 12.47 pm (October 1) – According to early reports on Saturday, October 1, a forest fire has broken out in Malaga’s Marbella.
Andalucia’s Plan Infoca declared that a fire was in process in Marbella, Malaga and that firefighters are on the scene.
A tweet read: “DECLARED #IFMarbella (Malaga).
MEANS: 9 forest firefighters, 1 environmental agent and 1 heavy extinguishing vehicle.”
🔴 DECLARADO #IFMarbella (Málaga).MEDIOS: 9 bomberos forestales, 1 agente de medio ambiente y 1 vehículo pesado de extinción.
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) October 1, 2022
The forest fire comes days after several broke in Malaga’s Mijas.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

