BREAKING: Russian troops reportedly retreat from strategic town of Lyman, Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 15:59
“Due to the creation of an encirclement threat, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Lyman to “more profitable lines”, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday, October 1.
They continued: “At the same time, the Ukrainian troops suffered serious losses in the Krasnyy Liman direction – over 200 personnel killed, five tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles and 23 armoured combat vehicles.
“However, having a significant superiority in forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces brought in reserves and continued their offensive,” the military added.
Earlier, it was reported that five settlements around Lyman in the Donetsk region had been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi, the settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrigolovo, Drobysheve, and Stavky have been liberated, while Russians in the Lyman area were surrounded.
Following the news, a video showing two Russian T-72B tanks being captured near Lyman by Ukraine’s 113th Kharkiv Territorial Defence Brigade began circulating online.
The video was shared by @UAWeapons on Twitter alongside the caption: “The 113th Kharkiv Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukraine captured two Russian T-72B[1] tanks in the vicinity of Lyman.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
