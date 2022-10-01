By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 18:56

Unrest in Pakistan after authorities issue arrest warrant for former PM Imran Khan

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to reports coming out of Pakistan today, Saturday, October 1, the authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the country’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. A magistrate in the city of Islamabad is believed to be the one who signed the warrant.

Below is a purported copy of the arrest warrant that appeared on social media:

The Pakistani cricketing legend was ousted from power earlier this year in what was perceived to have been a coup. Khan still has a huge following in the country and this latest action could once again incense his loyal supporters.

Khan formed the Pakistan Movement for Justice political party (PTI) back in 1996 and ran the country as the party’s head from 2018 to 2022. Members of the PTI party have already taken to social media to warn the present government that they are making a huge mistake that will only cause further unrest.

Don't you dare to make this mistake . It will be the last mistake this imported govt can make because after this it will be the people of Pak who will decide the future.#کپتان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/LthTStbbKP — Umar Sultan Pti (@chaudhryumer86) October 1, 2022

Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, the PTI Chief Minister of the Gilgit Baltistan region, warned the government that Imran Khan is their ‘red line’. He also announced that Provincial President PTIGB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid had condemned in the strongest terms the process of issuing the arrest warrant of Chairman Imran Khan.

Khalid Khurshid said that Chairman Imran Khan condemned the issuance of an arrest warrant in the strongest terms. He insisted that it was one of the worst undemocratic and fascist practices of the ‘imported federal government’.

IMRAN KHAN IS OUR RED LINE!#کپتان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/uZSA8hPw9K — Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan (@AbdulKhalidPTI) October 1, 2022

گلگت:صوبائی صدر پی ٹی آئی جی بی وزیراعلی خالد خورشید کی، چیرمین عمران خان کی وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری کرنے کے عمل کی شدید ترین الفاظ میں مذمت، وزیراعلی خالد خورشید نے اس کو امپورٹڈ وفاقی حکومت کا بدترین غیر جمہوری و فاشسٹ عمل قرار! pic.twitter.com/UtE3UG3S6F — Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan (@AbdulKhalidPTI) October 1, 2022

صوبائی صدر پی ٹی آئی گلگت بلتستان وزیراعلی خالد خورشید نے کہا ہے کہ چیرمین عمران خان کے وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری کرنے کی شدید ترین الفاظ میں مذمت کرتے ہیں۔ یہ وفاقی امپورٹڈ حکومت کا ایک بدترین غیر جمہوری و فاشسٹ عمل ہے۔ یہ وفاقی امپورٹڈ حکومت کی چیرمین عمران خان کی حقیقی آزادی کی — Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan (@AbdulKhalidPTI) October 1, 2022

Dear Neutrals, Crime Minister and Imported Government think millions of times before taking any step against Imran Khan because he has become the Red Line of the Pakistani Nation. #ImranKhanOurLifeLine#کپتان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن — Sharwan Sheikh (@BetterNeelum) October 1, 2022

Video footage uploaded onto social media just a few minutes ago shows a large crowd of Imran Khan’s supporters already gathering outside his home in Bani Gala. The police have reportedly arrived to arrest Khan but have apparently been forced back by the crowd.

Scenes outside Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence a few minutes ago.#BehindYouSkipper #کپتان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن https://t.co/mCbTa63gXL — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) October 1, 2022

Latest from Bani Gala… Thank you Insafians ✌️

Police is moving back

Tmse na ho pae ga handlers#BaniGala#کپتان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن#نکلو_بنی_گالا_کیطرف#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائنpic.twitter.com/CIRmiqexYh — Bani Gala Updates (@banigalaupdte) October 1, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

