By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 18:56

Unrest in Pakistan after authorities issue arrest warrant for former PM Imran Khan

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

 

According to reports coming out of Pakistan today, Saturday, October 1, the authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the country’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. A magistrate in the city of Islamabad is believed to be the one who signed the warrant.

Below is a purported copy of the arrest warrant that appeared on social media:

The Pakistani cricketing legend was ousted from power earlier this year in what was perceived to have been a coup. Khan still has a huge following in the country and this latest action could once again incense his loyal supporters.

Khan formed the Pakistan Movement for Justice political party (PTI) back in 1996 and ran the country as the party’s head from 2018 to 2022. Members of the PTI party have already taken to social media to warn the present government that they are making a huge mistake that will only cause further unrest.

Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, the PTI Chief Minister of the Gilgit Baltistan region, warned the government that Imran Khan is their ‘red line’. He also announced that Provincial President PTIGB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid had condemned in the strongest terms the process of issuing the arrest warrant of Chairman Imran Khan.

Khalid Khurshid said that Chairman Imran Khan condemned the issuance of an arrest warrant in the strongest terms. He insisted that it was one of the worst undemocratic and fascist practices of the ‘imported federal government’.

Video footage uploaded onto social media just a few minutes ago shows a large crowd of Imran Khan’s supporters already gathering outside his home in Bani Gala. The police have reportedly arrived to arrest Khan but have apparently been forced back by the crowd.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

