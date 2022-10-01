Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov hails Russia’s acquirement of four new territories

By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 2:21

Image of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s acquirement of four new territories was praised by the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov took to Telegram on Friday, September 30, to praise Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation for acquiring four new territories.

Kadyrov posted: “Today is without a doubt one of the brightest and most remarkable days in Russia’s new history. Our great country will henceforth have 4 more constituent entities – the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions”.

“The relevant document was signed by Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the heads of administrations of the new territories. I am sure we are all overwhelmed today with emotion and a sense of immense pride in our country”.

“I am sincerely glad that the suffering of the inhabitants of the territories once occupied by the Nazis is now finally over. A new life is beginning for them in our fraternal and friendly family. Great transformations await the new Russian regions. In the Chechen Republic, we are simply assured of it”.

“Our people have been under the occupation of international terrorists for a long time. And they too were all financed from abroad, just like today’s criminal regime in Ukraine. Exactly like the inhabitants of Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, agents of the West terrorised the Chechens, murdered and intimidated anyone who disagreed with their position”.

“All the troubles ended when, on the initiative of our first President, the Hero of Russia, Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, a referendum was held to make the Chechen Republic a fully-fledged constituent entity of Russia. On that day our people determined their present and future”.

“As a result, over the past 19 years, the Chechen Republic has not simply been reborn but has become one of the most successful and prosperous regions”.

“Friends, I sincerely congratulate you all on today’s historic event! Russia is growing stronger every day, it is becoming stronger and more powerful. We are proud of our country, proud of our president, proud of our people! Happy holiday to you!”.

___________________________________________________________

