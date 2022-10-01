Covid data in Spain show the number of infections and incidence rate has risen

By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 0:54

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data from the Ministry of Health in Spain show that the number of infections has risen, with the incidence rate rising slightly.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Friday, September 30, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. Friday’s report shows that a total of 13,422,984 new coronavirus infections have been registered in Spain.

This is partial data since the communities only notify the positives carried out by PCR and antigens in health centres and do not contemplate the infections confirmed by individuals in their homes.

According to data, in the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate stands at 149.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. That is eight points higher than last Tuesday, September 27, when the previous balance was published, and 13.5 points higher than last Friday 23.

In the last seven days, the incidence rate has also risen, which usually indicates the epidemiological trend. It has gone up by five points compared to last Tuesday’s report, but in both cases, it remains just half of the 14-day incidence, which could indicate a sustained growth trend.

Despite the increase in infections, hospital occupancy of Covid patients remains stable at 1.8 per cent, with 2,279 admitted. That is 73 more than last Friday when the percentage of beds occupied by patients with coronavirus stood at 1.82 per cent.

Of the people admitted, 142 are in the ICU, which is 13 more than eight days ago, so the pressure in these intensive care units is 1.64 per cent, equivalent to one-tenth more than on September 23, when a 1.52 per cent.

