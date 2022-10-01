FaXtor final in Mojacar (Almeria) was definitely a night to remember

By Linda Hall • 01 October 2022 • 15:36

FAXTOR FINAL: Lineup of finalists in the Ukrainian Refugee Relief fundraiser in Mojacar Photo credit: Carol Newton

WOW!

Twenty-20 contestants and a 13-strong judging panel packed the Miraflores Bar in Los Gallardos on Saturday September 24 for the Mojacar FaXtor final.

This was won by Julie Marshall, with Ciara O’Leary in second place, followed Shirley Burt (third), Anna Jones (fourth), Chris Laverty (fifth) and Caty Peña Ruiz (sixth).

“A massive thank-you to the bars who supported us, hosted a heat, donated and enabled us to fundraise for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity,” said organiser Carol Newton.

She explained that the Ukrainian Refugee Relief Fund-Ukrainian Red Cross campaign began in May when an unexpected cancer diagnosis prompted her to turn a negative into a positive.

Her “Hair today, gone tomorrow” head-shave at the Valery Music Bar in Mojarar raised a total of €2,011, duly donated to Shea Fox.

The Mojacar Faxtor 2022 continued raising funds and grossed a further €5,741.

The €500 prize money was increased to €660 to ensure a cash prize for the six finalists, and after deducting minor associated expenses of €80 this left €5,001 for the Mojacar Red Cross who also have a representative with the Ukrainian Red Cross.

“Special thanks go to Karen Rushton, Kathy Croft, Eunice, Liz Corrine, Jackie, Chris Leek and Mojacar’s favourite drag queen, Betty Swollocks, for their great support and hard work with the raffle, beer draw and scratch card sales,” Carol Newton.

“It has been a rollercoaster event and the final surpassed all expectations,” she continued.

“Our lovely Spanish entrant dancer, Ana Carmona Bonaque, suffered a stroke just 47 days ago and was unable to perform but opened the show with a Spanish melody.

“Fabulous Barrington Dubois received a standing ovation and had the entire audience on their feet dancing.

“Miraflores were amazing, setting the scene in blue and yellow Ukrainian national colours while compere for the night was Rich Lucas, the man, the myth the legend himself.”

Emerald isle €470.71

Esperanza €216.70

Shea’s Restaurant €126

Bar la Reva €130

Oasis club €121.50

Mimi’s Bar €146

Alice’s Sports Bar €124.20

Meson Ana €125

Heathers Bar €126

Frankie’s bar €123.60

New Bar International €328

Indalo Bowls Club €197

Valerys Music Bar €326.65

Miraflores €2,270.70

