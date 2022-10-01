France accused of creating a scandal at the UN Security Council meeting over Nord Stream

By Chris King • 01 October 2022 • 23:48

Image of the damaged Nord Stream pipeline bubbling in the Baltic Sea. Credit: [email protected]

The Russian representative accused France of creating a scandal at the UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Nord Stream situation.

Dmitry Polyansky, the first Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN has accused France of causing a scandal during the UN Security Council meeting on September 30. The meeting had been initiated by Russia to discuss the Nord Stream situation.

Posting on his Telegram channel, Polyansky explained how Sergei Kupriyanov, the Gazprom representative, was not allowed to make any comment. He was blocked by N. De Riviere, the French representative who was chairing the Council meeting he claimed.



All members of the Security Council to one degree or another condemned the incident and called it unacceptable. They also called for an investigation into the incident, said Polyansky. He pointed out that the end of the meeting was ‘marred by a scandal’ with the participation of the presiding permanent representative of France.

“Apparently, having broken down due to the unconvincing criticism of the Western camp regarding our approaches, he, in violation of any norms and practices of the Security Council, did not allow Sergey Kupriyanov, the press secretary of Gazprom, who was invited to the event as a speaker, to respond to the incorrect accusations against this company”, Polyansky wrote.

In Polyansky’s opinion, such action by the French presidency ‘fully exposed itself’, since earlier calls for dialogue and for taking into account other people’s opinions were the calling card of Paris in the Security Council.

Earlier, Vasily Nebenzya, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, stated that no investigation into Nord Stream could take place without the participation of Russia, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

