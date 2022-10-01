By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 14:16

Kazakhstan hosts CSTO Rapid Reaction Force joint command-staff exercise. Image: gov.kz/Official

A JOINT command-staff exercise involving the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Collective Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) was held in Kazakhstan, the republic’s defence ministry press service said on Saturday, October 1.

Kazakhstan’s Defence Ministry announced that a joint command-staff exercise involving the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) took place in the country ahead of the active phase of exercises.

The Defence Ministry said that since September 26 the CSTO exercises aimed at ensuring collective security in the Central Asian region have been held in the Zhambyl and Almaty Regions of the republic.

They include manoeuvres of CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force “Interaction-2022”, a special exercise “Search-2022” with forces and means of intelligence and “Echelon-2022” – with units of logistics.

The active phase of the exercise will take place October on 6 and 7, Kazakhstan’s Defence Ministry said.

“The command and headquarters of the CSTO Collective Rapid Deployment Forces were involved in the joint exercise, which took place at the Matybulak training range in Zhambyl Oblast,” the press service said in a statement.

The command of the RRRC consists of representatives of the armed forces of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Colonel Bauyrzhan Artykov, First Deputy Commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, has been appointed commander of the RRF.

“The joint command and staff training session heard reports from the deputy commanders of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces. They reported on the composition, condition and equipment of military contingents and their combat capabilities.

“The main task of the command of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force is to achieve coordinated actions of the military command during the organization of the joint operation,” the Ministry of Defense concluded.

As noted earlier, Armenia may withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) amid the escalation of the conflict with Azerbaijan.

