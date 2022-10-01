By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 16:50

WATCH: Oldham and Wrexham fans clash before National League match. Image: @NOELY1982/Twitter

A VIDEO captured the moment Oldham and Wrexham fans clashed before their side’s National League match on Saturday, October 1.

The video uploaded by Twitter user @NOELY1982 shows the moment football hooligans clashed before the National League match between Oldham and Wrexham.

“Oldham Wrexham,” Noel O’Brien captioned the video, which has already been shared over 150 times and liked over 1k times.

Around 100 hooligans can be seen throwing kicks and punches at each other as police arrive on the scene.

People commenting on the video mentioned the fact that the club is currently filming a documentary series following the takeover from Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

“This weeks episode of #WelcometoWrexham was called “Hooligans” as well😂😂”

This weeks episode of #WelcometoWrexham was called “Hooligans” as well😂😂 https://t.co/lJgv8l2skP — Beatrix Rattler (@beatrix_rattler) October 1, 2022

“This’ll be a good watch on the second series of the documentary!” another person said.

This’ll be a good watch on the second series of the documentary! https://t.co/c1AxULw4dY — Charlie (@Charlanardo) October 1, 2022

“In “Welcome to Wrexham,” Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds learn to run the third oldest professional football club in the world,” the bio for the documentary reads.

“In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the fifth-tier Red Dragons in the hope of turning Wrexham AFC into an underdog story the whole world can root for, but the concern is that neither have any experience in football or working with each other.

“From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, and the front office to the pub, the docuseries will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Prior to kick-off, Wrexham were in 3rd place and Oldham were in 15th.

