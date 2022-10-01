By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 15:37
Pakistani cricketer Shehzad Azam Rana died suddenly aged 36 following cardiac arrest. Image: Sohail Tanveer/Twitter
Shehzad Azam Rana, a Pakistani first-class cricketer, died on September 30, according to local media reports. Tributes have continued to flood social media on Saturday, October 1.
According to reports, the fast bowler, who was the leading wicket-taker for Islamabad in the 2017-18 Quiad-e-Azam Trophy with 26 wickets, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home before his death, as reported by cricketpakistan.com.pk.
He represented Pakistan A in 2015 and was a top-performing fast bowler, picking up 388 First Class wickets in 95 matches.
Fans, cricketers and Indian influencers paid tribute to Shehzad Azam Rana following news of his sudden death.
“Really shocking news,he was such a lovely boy with full of respect for everyone, may Allah give him high rank in jannah .thoughts and prayers with his family 🤲🤲💔” Sohail Tanveer wrote.
Saeed Ajmal said: “Deeply saddened on the demise of Shehzad Azam Rana..he was a great player and a gentleman may his soul rest in peace..”
Another person wrote: “Islamabad-based FC Cricketer Shehzad Azam Rana passed away today. Please remember him in your prayers.”
“A first class cricketer from Islamabad & player of Diamond Cricket Club Shehzad Azam Passed away in Islamabad. May Allah rest his soul at eternal peace,” said another person on Twitter.
The news comes a month after top Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf passed away suddenly and unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest.
Rauf officiated 170 international matches while being a top umpire with the ICC.
