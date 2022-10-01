By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 10:03

Putin postpones military draft in Russia for autumn after Zelensky announces the same in Ukraine. Image: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has postponed Russia’s regular military draft for autumn, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the same in Ukraine.

According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, due to military commissariats in Russia experiencing an overloaded due to partial mobilisation, the “start of the autumn draft has been postponed.”

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Peskov said that the postponement will run from October 1 to November 1 “in order not to exacerbate the situation.”

“[This] will make it possible to separate the flows of mobilised and conscripted conscripts,” Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday, September 30.

According to the document, 120 thousand people will be drafted within the framework of the autumn campaign. This is less than last autumn (127,500) and this spring (134,500).

As noted, the news follows the same announcement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decree was posted on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday, October 1, which read:

“On Amendments to Decree of the Presidential of Ukraine of December 29, 2021 No. 687/2021”.

Text of the Decree:

DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE No.678/2020

On amendments to the Decree of the President of Ukraine of December 29, 2021 No. 687/2021

1. Enter to the Decree of the President of Ukraine of December 29, 2021 No. 687 / 2021 “On the release of regular military service reserve, the deadline for regular conscription and regular conscription of citizens of Ukraine for regular military service in 20 22” (with amendments introduced by Decree No. 230/2021) as of April 11, 2022) such changes:

1) paragraph third clause 1 and paragraph third clause 2 of article 1 complete with the words “but not earlier announcement in the prescribed order of demobilization”;

2) articles 2 – 6 exclude;

Z) in article 7 words and numbers “except for point 2 article z, which takes action from September 1, 2022” exclude.

2. This decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

“President of Ukraine V. ZELENSKY.”

This followed reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called on Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and stop the war.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.