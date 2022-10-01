By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 11:33

Five Russian-controlled settlements around Lyman in Donetsk region reportedly liberated by Ukraine. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

FIVE Russian-controlled settlements around Lyman in the Donetsk region have reportedly been liberated by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, as reported on Saturday, October 1.

Five settlements around Lyman in the Donetsk region have reportedly been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi.

The settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrigolovo, Drobysheve, and Stavky have been liberated, while Russians in the Lyman area are surrounded, he said.

“The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded,” Cherevatyi via Telegram.

“Lyman is important because it is the next step towards the liberation of the Ukrainian Donbas. It is an opportunity to go further to Kreminna and Sievierodonetsk, and it is psychologically very important,” he said.

The news comes after mass burial sites were discovered in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Izyum.

On September 16, Serhii Bolvinov, one of the Kharkiv region’s police investigators told Sky News that when Ukrainian troops liberated the city of Izyum, they discovered a mass burial site containing at least 440 graves. The bodies had all been buried individually he said.

“I can say that there is one of the biggest burials in one liberated city, which contains more than 440 graves. Some 440 bodies were buried in one place”, the chief investigator told Deborah Haynes from Sky News at the time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.