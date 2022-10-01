BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy announces Ukraine is applying to NATO on accelerated basis Close
Trending:

Heartbreak as Spanish journalist and television presenter Angel Casas dies aged 76

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 11:47

Heartbreak as Spanish journalist and television presenter Angel Casas dies aged 76. Image: @ArchivoRTVE/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Saturday, October 1 following the death of Spanish journalist and television presenter Angel Casas aged 76.

Spanish journalist and television presenter Angel Casas died on Saturday, October 1. Tributes have poured in.

Born in Barcelona, ​​Casas began his career as a music journalist and presented historically successful programs such as Musical Express (TVE) and Àngel Casas Show.

Casas reportedly suffered from serious health problems and two years ago retired from public life.

It was later revealed that the TV presenter suffered from calciphylaxis, a rare disease that consists of the accumulation of calcium in blood vessels.

Tributes were paid to Casas on social media.

RTVE wrote: “Our colleague Ángel Casas has passed away, who left us so many jobs on these shelves of your @ArchivoRTVE. A great journalist who brought the best music to an entire generation through ‘Músical Expres’.

One person wrote: “Ángel Casas has died. To him, I owe perhaps the best Christmas Eve special I have ever seen on TV, a special he did with Pablovsky. May the earth be kind to him.”

Another said: “Àngel Casas has gone. Communicative myth. All my idols passed through his microphone. Always close to them. A pity.”

“Thank you, Ángel Casas, because through you I discovered Carmel McCourt, I will never forget the first time I saw her in one of your programmes. Emotions of a young teenager that will always remain in my heart. D.E.P.” said another person.

The death of Angel Casas comes months after Spain was rocked by the death of Álex Casademunt, a contestant on the first edition of Operación Triunfo (OT), who died at the age of 39.

He is said to have died after being involved in a traffic accident late Tuesday, March 2 in Mataró (Barcelona), where he currently resided with his young daughter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading