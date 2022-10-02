Actor and filmmaker to have seat bearing his name in Villena’s Chapi Theatre

By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 14:46

Actor and filmmaker Juan Diego Botto now has a seat bearing his name in Villena's Chapi Theatre. Image: Villena Town Hall

Juan Diego Botto, who performed at the theatre on Saturday, October 1, in the play ‘The Night without a Moon’ has since received the tribute in recognition of his professional career.

Juan Diego Botto, National Theatre Award 2021, represents a generation of making cinema and theatre from the commitment to the viewer and with social values of defending freedoms, social progress, justice and equality between people.

Botto has been nominated for the Goya Awards in four different editions, thanks to his performances in films such as ‘Historia del Kronen’, ‘Plenilunio’, ‘Vete de mí’ and ‘Ismael’.

In addition, for his long career on stage in theatres all over Spain, he has won the Fotograma de Plata award for best theatre actor in 2008, a Cosmopolitan Award and two Max Awards.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.