Actor and filmmaker to have seat bearing his name in Villena’s Chapi Theatre

By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 14:46
Actor and filmmaker Juan Diego Botto now has a seat bearing his name in Villena's Chapi Theatre. Image: Villena Town Hall
Juan Diego Botto, National Theatre Award 2021, represents a generation of making cinema and theatre from the commitment to the viewer and with social values of defending freedoms, social progress, justice and equality between people.
Botto has been nominated for the Goya Awards in four different editions, thanks to his performances in films such as ‘Historia del Kronen’, ‘Plenilunio’, ‘Vete de mí’ and ‘Ismael’.
In addition, for his long career on stage in theatres all over Spain, he has won the Fotograma de Plata award for best theatre actor in 2008, a Cosmopolitan Award and two Max Awards.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
