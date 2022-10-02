By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 17:19

Alicante becomes Spain's headquarters to attract Nordic tourism. Image: Alicante Town Hall

Travel agents and tourism companies from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland have spent time getting to know what the city has to offer.

From taking trips and going to events the group also visited Benidorm on Saturday, October 1.

The Deputy Mayor and head of the Tourist Board Alicante City & Beach, Mari Carmen Sanchez, stressed that “the Nordic market is the second in the overall computation of tourism we receive in Alicante”.

“The Nordic market is of special interest due to its high purchasing power and in the business and incentive travel segment, as well as in the organisation of events, it has great potential, so it is an opportunity for its operators to get to know our offer first hand,” she added.

As part of their tour of Alicante, the travel agents and tourism companies visited the Santa Barbara Castle. They visited the Alicante Royal Yacht Club where they were able to learn about what the nautical side had to offer and they also attended a workshop on how to prepare an Alicante rice dish.

