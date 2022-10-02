By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 14:07

Alicante firefighters and Police canine units train their dogs in La Nucía. Image: La Nucia Town Hall

20 members and their canine units from different law enforcement agencies were trained at the “Campo Municipal de Entrenamiento Perros de Rescate” in La Nucía.

The training, carried out over 5 days, was based on locating and rescuing victims in collapsed structures in an urban setting. It also involved performing exercises to direct the dog according to meteorological phenomena such as wind.

The Municipal Rescue Dog Training Camp of La Nucía tries to reproduce a catastrophic earthquake zone with small holes where people hide for the training of rescue dogs and rescuers.

Beams and pillars from demolished buildings, stones and other materials have been used so that the dogs and their handlers can get used to the environment of the earthquake catastrophe.

The Municipal Rescue Dog Training Camp in La Nucía is located on a plot of land belonging to the Town Hall in the Rotes district, next to the Animal Shelter.

The course was attended by Miguel de Prado, a specialist in training on collapsed structures, who comes from Asturias and is a member of the Asturias Canine Rescue Unit and the National Association of Rescue Dog Groups.

Jessica Gommans, Councillor for Animal Protection, also visited the training of the members of these canine rescue units at the Municipal Rescue Dog Training Camp.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.