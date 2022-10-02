By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 14:37

Alicante to reduce energy consumption by 31 per cent. Image: Smileus/Shutterstock.com

The reduction will be thanks to the energy efficiency measures promoted by the government team, such as the improvement of lighting with the replacement of LED lights and the implementation of solar panels in municipal buildings and 33 schools.

The Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, highlighted that the City Council is currently investing €1.1M in energy efficiency measures.

The Mayor confirmed, “these are in addition to the more than €8M that we have already invested since 2018.”

The mayor stressed that the City Council’s commitment to sustainable mobility is reflected in the works underway for the pedestrianisation of the traditional centre, as well as in other traffic calming and urban modernisation projects.

“We do not want these energy saving measures to be short term, but medium and long term so that they are consolidated over time,” the Mayor added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.