An ORF news reporter once again appeared veiled on national television despite Iranian women’s ongoing rebellion against veiling

By Annie Dabb • 02 October 2022 • 11:35

Image - protests in Iran: Alexandros Michailidis/shutterstock

For the second time, an ORF news reporter appeared veiled whilst delivering the live news bulletin from Teheran, as thousands of brave women continue to demonstrate against the harsh regime of obligatory veiling in Iran.

The protests come after the death of Mahsa Amini who was killed for refusing to wear a hijab in accordance with Iranian governmental mandatory policy. Although her death has been reported as a heart attack, it has been alleged that the 22 was beaten in the back of the police van she was forced into upon arrest, according to expatguideturkey.com

“Women in Iran fight for their liberty and remove their veil. The ORF correspondent Teheran in ZiB1 wears a veil”,…the well known journalist Isabella Kalusnitzer has once again criticised the appearance of a veil in one of the most important news bulletins in Austria, according to exxpress.at

ORF employee Katharina Wagner was seeing veiled whilst reporting on live news from Teheran. It was assumed that their first appearance wearing a head-covering was a surprise for the editor in chiefs of ORF as well as viewers of the news bulletin. However, a second appearance has suggested that she has been allowed to wear her veil on national television despite the ongoing protests against the regime of obligatory veiling under Iran’s theocratic government.

Harald Vilimsky, the Euro MP of the freedom party of Austria (FPO), said on Twitter: “A Van der Bellen would like this”, as reported by exxpress.at

As is well known, Van der Bellen caused irritation when he said “We will have to ask (Austrian) women to wear headscarves in solidarity with Muslims to fight “rampant Islamophobia” back in 2017, according to The Independent. In view of the mass protests of brave women in Iran, his call for solidarity hasn’t aged very well.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.