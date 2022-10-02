By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 15:38

Benidorm to offer free parking in Blue Zones from October 1. Image: Tudoran Andrei/Shutterstock.com

For a few years, Benidorm has had car parks controlled by the Parking Regulatory Ordinance (ORA), known as the blue zone. However, since 2022 new colours and regulations have been included in these parking spaces.

Orange zone

Visitors are not allowed to park in any of the 1,694 orange spaces. These spaces are reserved exclusively for residents and registered with the Council. If you park here a permit card needs to be on display. Before the lines were white.

You will find the orange areas mainly in Foietes-Colonia Madrid, Els Tolls, Rincon de Loix, El Campo and La Cala

Green zone

Tourists need to pay for green spaces which are free for residents. In total there are 1586 spaces.

The green areas are located mainly in Mercasa, El Campo, Levante and Rincon de Loix.

Blue Zone

The blue zone is charged for in the summer months and free in winter. In the high season months you can park in one of the 1400 blue spaces for a maximum of 2 hours and on weekends and holidays it is free. Most of the blue zones are concentrated in the Levante area.

