By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 18:15

English Premier League club fire manager after only 16 months in charge

Bruno Lage has been fired as manager of Wolves after only 16 months in charge of the Premier League outfit.

Bruno Lage has been sacked as manager of English Premier League side Wolves. His departure came after the team lost 2-0 to West Ham United in London on Saturday, October 1, which plunged the Molineux club into the relegation zone.

Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage. We would like to thank Bruno and his coaching team for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the very best for the future. — Wolves (@Wolves) October 2, 2022

The former Benfica manager had only been in charge for 16 months, having replaced his fellow countryman Nuno Espirito Santo in the hot seat. Lage guided Wolves to a very credible 10th position in the table last season. A poor run of form saw his side pick up just six points from 8 games so far this season though, with only three goals scored.

A meeting took place which resulted in the Midlands hierarchy deciding to part company with the 46-year-old Portuguese boss. Under Lage, Wolves have made their worst top-flight run since the 2011-12 season.

Lage spent in excess of £100m in this summer’s transfer window. Among his new signings were Portuguese internationals Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes, with the latter breaking the club’s transfer record at £38m.

In a bid to increase the goal tally, Lage brought in the veteran Spanish striker Diego Costa. He made his first start in the loss to the Hammers. The Portuguese was unfortunate to lose Raul Jimenez in a pre-season friendly. The key attacker suffered groin and knee injuries which have kept him out.

Sasa Kalajdzic, a £15m summer signing from Bundesliga side, Stuttgart has also failed to start yet, having damaged his knee ligaments before the season began.

Lage’s number was probably up after the fans started chanting ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’, at the London Stadium yesterday. Speaking after the match, Lage said: “The only thing I can say is that I’m sorry about the situation. We’ve tried to solve these little problems we have and at the moment we aren’t getting points or goals, but we are working hard for them”, as reported by bbc.com.

___________________________________________________________

