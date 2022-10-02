By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 19:16

SWAT units respond to shooting incident at Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Poughkeepsie, New York

SWAT units and emergency services have responded to reports of an active shooting incident at the new Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Police units are currently responding to reports of an active shooter at the new Courtyard Marriott Hotel in New York state. There have been reports of gunshots fired and the police have confirmed one fatality, with the three-star hotel located on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie being evacuated.

ATF NY is on scene with our partners from @nyspolice and Town of Poughkeepsie Police in response to an active shooter incident that occurred in a local hotel. For more information, please contact Town Of Poughkeepsie Police. pic.twitter.com/sxH9mRXEMm — ATF New York (@ATFNewYork) October 2, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Active shooting incident at new Courtyard Marriott hotel 📌#Poughkeepsie l #NewYork Police are responding to a active shooting incident as they have confirmed one fatality at the Courtyard Marriott hotel as Shots broke out the Hotel is currently being evacuated pic.twitter.com/Vwaxy3KJ2x — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 2, 2022

According to midhudsonnews.com, the incident occurred early this morning. Multiple emergency services responded just before 8am to a report of gunshots being fired by a person with a long gun. An ambulance transferred a shooting victim with alleged multiple gunshot wounds to a local hospital, with paramedics reportedly performing CPR in the ambulance.

SWAT teams from two agencies attended the scene and it is believed they have since taken one suspect into custody after conducting a room-by-room search of the Poughkeepsie facility in New York state. The detainee was located and arrested in room 143 at approximately 9am, said the publication.

Officers searching for the suspect were said to have faced a difficult situation with the hotel being fully booked due to the local Marist College’s ‘Family Weekend’.

A video of the incident was posted on YouTube courtesy of Mid-Hudson News:

