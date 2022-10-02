By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 14:22

Celebrate the day of the Valencian Community. Image: Rizar el pixel/Shutterstock.com

October 9 is the day of the Valencian Community and Polop City Council have some activities planned to celebrate.

This year the event will start on Saturday, October 8, in the afternoon with a performance by Pep Gimeno.

On Sunday, October 9, festivities will begin at 1:00.PM with the civic parade from the Town Hall to the Plaza de la Purísima.

At 2:00.PM local food such as typical rice with beans and turnips will be available.

In the afternoon from 4:30.PM, a performance of the TOIX Group can be enjoyed.

