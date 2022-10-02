BREAKING UPDATE: Indonesia stadium death toll rises to 174 following football match riots Close
Trending:

Celebrate the Day of the Valencian Community 

By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 14:22

Celebrate the day of the Valencian Community. Image: Rizar el pixel/Shutterstock.com

October 9 is the day of the Valencian Community and Polop City Council have some activities planned to celebrate.

This year the event will start on Saturday, October 8, in the afternoon with a performance by Pep Gimeno.

On Sunday, October 9, festivities will begin at 1:00.PM with the civic parade from the Town Hall to the Plaza de la Purísima.

At 2:00.PM local food such as typical rice with beans and turnips will be available.

In the afternoon from 4:30.PM, a performance of the TOIX Group can be enjoyed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading