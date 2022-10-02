By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 17:45

Exhibition depicting Catral through time. Image: Catral Town Hall

“La Villa de Catral a traves del tiempo” is the first permanent exhibition sponsored by the City Council of Catral.

The exhibition will be shown in the Municipal Library and has had the collaboration of the Association of Researchers of Catral and the Archaeological Museum of Alicante.

The aim is to contribute to the recognition, protection and dissemination of the rich Historical and Cultural Heritage of the town of Catral and to make its history known to all the residents living in Catral.

The exhibition is on the second floor of the Municipal Library in the entrance hall. A selection of archaeological, ethnological and bibliographic pieces are shown, as well as archival documents and musical scores from different eras, all interrelated with the evolution of the local history.

