02 October 2022

‘Expoart Patchwork’ sewing event to take place on October 7, 8 and 9. Image: Stanislav Samoylik/Shutterstock.com

Castalla Town Council has programmed three days dedicated to the art of patchwork, a form of sewing which consists of sewing pieces of fabric together to create a larger design.

On October 7, 8 and 9, the town will host exhibitions, raffles and music related to this discipline in the Casa de Cultura.

The Councillor for Culture responsible for Castalla, Maite Gimeno, confirmed that “we invite the whole population to participate in the activities we have programmed.”

“It would be great if you were to attend the exhibitions of ‘ExpoArt Patchwork’ to know the work behind these creations made by the women of Castalla.”

On Friday, October 7 from 7:30.PM until 9.30.PM The exhibition can be visited in the Casa de Cultura

The Santa Cecilia concert is also scheduled to take place on Friday, October 7, at 8:30 in the Municipal Auditorium.

Throughout the weekend there will also be an exhibition of lithophany lamps in ‘la pecera’ (the fishbowl) in the municipal park.

Finally, on Sunday, the exhibition can be visited in the morning, between 10:00.AM and 2:00.PM.

