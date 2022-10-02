Former advisor to head of Pentagon claims US or UK attacked Nord Stream pipelines

By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 4:43

Image of the damaged Nord Stream pipeline bubbling in the Baltic Sea. Credit: [email protected]

Douglas McGregor, a former advisor to the head of the Pentagon believes that either the US or UK governments are behind the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Douglas McGregor, a 69-year-old retired US Army colonel and former adviser to the head of the Pentagon during Donald Trump’s presidency, claimed in a recent interview that either America or the United Kingdom are the most likely culprits behind the Nord Stream pipeline attacks.

Interviewed by Andrew Napolitano for his Judging Freedom podcast, the former advisor to the Secretary of Defence said: “We need to see which countries have had the opportunity to do this. And here we are talking about the Royal Navy of Great Britain, and the US Navy. I think this is quite obvious”.

McGregor also highlighted a post on Twitter made by the Polish MEP Radoslaw Sikorski. He was the Polish Foreign Minister from 2007 until 2014. Following the Nord Stream attack, he tweeted an image of the Baltic Sea bubbling with the escaping methane gas. His since-removed tweet was captioned simply: “Thank you USA”, without elaborating on why he was thanking them.

The former advisor to the head of the Pentagon called speculation that Russia could be behind the emergency on pipelines absurd. “The Russians didn’t do it,” he stressed, noting also that Germany’s involvement in the incident was “highly unlikely”, as reported by tass.ru.

