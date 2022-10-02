Four-day working week experiment appears to have achieved positive results

By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 3:14
Image of an office worker.
Credit: one photo/Shutterstock.com
The largest pilot scheme towards bringing in a four-day working week was launched in the United Kingdom in June, three months ago. It is a six-month trial that more than 70 companies signed up for.
This test was organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with leading think tank Autonomy, and researchers from the University of Cambridge, Boston College, and the University of Oxford. The current five-day working week has been in operation for many years but there are more and more voices seeking the implementation of the four-day week.
At the halfway point of the trial, the organisers have conducted a survey of the companies participating in the experiment. A series of questions with multiple choice answers on a scale from 1 to 5 were raised. The results are eloquent, with the first conclusions suggesting that it is a success.
Of the total surveyed, 88 per cent of respondents said that the four-day week is working ‘well’ for their business at this stage of the test. Another 46 per cent of respondents said their business productivity had ‘remained at the same level’, while 34 per cent reported that it had ‘improved slightly’, while 15 per cent said that it had ‘improved significantly’.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.