By Annie Dabb • 02 October 2022 • 9:55

Image - Lauterbach: Juergen Nowak/shutterstock

As if the gifts of weapons and monetary aid Berlin has given to Ukraine wasn’t enough, now the German Prime Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), has openly declared to the Russian Federation, via his Twitter account, “We are at war with Putin”.

In the already dramatic crisis situation for Europe and after the additionally worrying terrorist attacks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines one and two and the Baltic Sea, the German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD Party) has added yet more smoke to the fire.

In a twitter post, the extremely criticised member of German government wrote “we are at war with Putin and not with his psychotherapists. He also wrote “Victory in the form of liberation from Ukraine should continue to be the goal. It doesn’t matter if Putin’s psyche can cope with it.”.

The tweet has been liked by 15,600 fans of the German Minister of Health. The popular social media platform Twitter has been the chosen mode of publishing bold declarations in Moscow for many other political figures throughout Europe, including those of the Minister of Energy Leonore Gewessler (Green Party) unknown outside of Austria, about the unilateral withdrawal of Gazprom, a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation headquartered in the Lakhta Center in Saint Petersburg, noted in the Kremlin.

Another member of the German federal government is also causing debated: a photo of the German Minister of Defence, Christine Lamprecht (SPD Party), was photographed wearing an extremely expensive Hermes belt which cost between 800 and 1900 euros. A twitter user by the name of @CUnserios published the image and wrote: “We should all tighten our €800 Hermes belts in these times of crisis.”

