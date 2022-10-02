By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 18:10

Guardia Civil charge man for driving with a seat belt-less infant on his lap. Image: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil has investigated two individuals for reckless driving in the town of Garcibuey (Salamanca).

Investigators from the G.I.A.T. (Traffic Research and Analysis Group) detected several videos on social networks in which reckless driving was observed when a group of vehicles circulated along the road that goes from Bejar to Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca), the Guardia Civil confirmed on Sunday, October 2.

One of those investigated was driving with an infant sitting on his lap without any restraint system. Due to this, the diver had dangerously limited his freedom of movement. Another child was sitting between the front seats without a seatbelt while another passenger was sitting on the window hanging outside the vehicle.

The Civil Guard has also filed several complaints against the drivers of other vehicles participating in the group for reckless driving and several other occupants for not using their seat belts.

The Civil Guard has instructed the corresponding proceedings, with the investigation of the two individuals, which have been sent to the Guard Court of Bejar, as well as the corresponding administrative complaints that have been sent to the Provincial Traffic Headquarters of Salamanca.

The Civil Guard recalls the importance of complying with traffic regulations since behaviours such as those exposed here endanger the life and physical integrity of drivers and road users.

