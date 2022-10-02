Local winner announced in Finestrat’s Arte Publico competition

By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 15:57

Winner of the "University Student" category, Ramon Cardenas. Image: Finestrat Town Hall

The Councillor for Culture, Hector Baldo, confirmed that: “The competition had more than 30 applicants, submitted mainly by Fine Arts students, who have taken advantage of this opportunity with which we want to support young creative talents.”

In the “University Student” category, the jury decided the winner is a project named “Trampolin” presented by Ramon Cardenas. The project decontextualises three elements of street furniture as a metaphor for the uncertainty faced by students themselves in their professional future.

From October 1, the three sculptural elements will be placed in municipal buildings linked to culture in Finestrat, such as the municipal library (Carrer Sant Josep), the Finestrat Museum (Font de Carre Park) and the Casa de Cultura itself, in the Placa de la Unio Europea.

Hector Baldo said “Congratulations to Ramon Cardenas for “Trampolín”, these sculptures that will be present in several emblematic points in the traditional old town.”

