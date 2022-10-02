By Matthew Roscoe • 02 October 2022 • 9:00

More than 20 Russian tanks and APCs destroyed in Ukraine as latest combat losses revealed. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Sunday, October 2, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian tanks.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 23 Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, October 1. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 2377.

According to the latest data, another 500 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 60,110.

Twenty-six more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as eight more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian helicopter which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 227. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of one Russian MLRS, taking the total to 337.

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 2 October. About 60,110 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/sdyKc3dyTt — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) October 2, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, October 1 in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 221st day of the war shows that the loss of the 26 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 4975, while the destruction of eight more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1405 in total.

The destruction of six more Russian drones now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1015 in total.

On Saturday, October 1, two Russian T-72B tanks were captured near Lyman by Ukraine’s 113th Kharkiv Territorial Defence Brigade.

