Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu promises not to draft women into the military

By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 0:15

Image of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Credit: NickolayV/Shutterstock.com

Women will not be drafted into the military as part of the partial mobilisation promised the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu promised today, Saturday, October 1, that women will not be drafted into the army as part of the partial mobilisation. He made this statement during a visit to the Avangard military-patriotic youth education centre near Moscow.

“This was not in the plans for the future. We are not going to call on women”, Shoigu told reporters. “You know that in accordance with the presidential decree, students of state universities do not participate in mobilisation. Students of commercial universities accredited by the state are not involved in the mobilisation either. They will not be called up for mobilisation”, he assured.

According to Shoigu, changes are being prepared to President Vladimir Putin’s decree on the categories of students not subject to mobilisation. On September 24, the head of state granted a respite to those who study full-time and part-time. The decree applies to those who receive secondary vocational and higher education for the first time.

Shoigu also explained that the postponement of the start of the autumn conscription from October 1 to November 1 is due to the “rather high workload” of military registration and enlistment offices. The shift will not affect the timing of the demobilisation of retired soldiers, which begins on October 1, he added.

Mobilisation in Russia has been going on since September 21. The authorities plan to eventually call up 300,000 reservists who have served in the Armed Forces, and who have a military speciality and combat experience. However, declared Shoigu, the mobilised are primarily needed to control the front line of contact in Ukraine, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.