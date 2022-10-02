By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 23:38

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

The accession to Russia of the LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions has been approved by the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court (CC) of Russia ruled today, Sunday, October 2, that the treaties on the entry into the Russian Federation of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions do not contradict the country’s fundamental law. This was reported by the press service of the court.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of the LPR, DPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions signed agreements on entry into the Russian Federation on September 30. On the same day, requests for the annexation of these territories were received by the Constitutional Court.

Explaining the need to conclude agreements with new regions, the court turned to history. The Constitutional Court in each of the four resolutions indicated, in particular, that the territory of the Ukrainian SSR “due to arbitrary decisions of the Soviet authorities” was formed from areas with a predominantly Russian population.

This happened, they insisted, “without the will of the citizens themselves”. According to the court’s decision, if in the USSR this did not violate the rights of citizens, then after the collapse of the Union, their situation began to worsen.

The situation worsened after the “armed anti-constitutional coup” in Ukraine in 2014, the Constitutional Court continued. In the context of the political and economic crisis and under the external control of the West, Kyiv prevents the preservation of the national, linguistic, religious, and cultural identity of the Russian population, the court said.

All this gave the people of Ukraine the opportunity to exercise the right to self-determination provided for by the UN Charter, the Constitutional Court pointed out.

As detailed by the court, all four regions became part of Russia with their current names. The transition period during which they will be integrated into the economic and legal systems of the Russian Federation will last until January 1, 2026.

Parliamentary elections in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will be held on a single voting day in September 2023. The President will appoint interim heads of these regions within 10 days after the subjects are admitted to the Russian Federation.

The court also recalled that the treaties in the annexation of new territories are temporarily applied from the date of their signing (that is, September 30) and come into force after ratification, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

