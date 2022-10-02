Russia’s FSB detain student who allegedly intended to ‘carry out a massacre’ in a Moscow university

By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 22:01

Image of a Russian FSB officer. Credit: SGr/Shutterstock.com

A student who allegedly intended to ‘carry out a massacre’ in a Moscow university was detained by Russia’s FSB security services.

According to Vladimir Zernov, the rector of the Russian New University (RosNOU), FSB operatives in Moscow today, Sunday, October 2, detained a first-year university student who ‘behaved defiantly and made threats’. This news was also posted on the university’s website.

Zernov said that 18-year-old Oleg Zhuravlev intended to ‘carry out a massacre’ within the walls of the university. He claimed that several classmates of Zhuravlev had informed him about the aggressive behaviour the student had been displaying recently.

As a result, the university management passed this information to the special services to investigate. “We have always been very responsible for all the anxieties and fears of our students, and the current situation requires us to be especially vigilant”, Zernov explained. He added that Zhuravlev had been detained and is currently in police custody in Moscow.

It had been reported earlier in the day that a second-year student had been caught trying to bring an air pistol and knives into another university in the capital city, as reported by gazeta.ru.

