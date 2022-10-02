By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 16:36
Santa Pola Local Police incorporates a canine unit to enforce security. Image: Santa Pola Town Hall
The Councillor for Police, Ana Blasco, confirmed that “Santa Pola already has a cynological team both in security and control, as well as in the search, detection and location of narcotic substances.”
“The work with the animals which began during the September festivities has given us unbeatable results.”
Since the use of the service dogs, it has been possible to deactivate a point of sale of retail drugs on public roads and more than 50 records were drawn up for the possession or consumption of narcotics.
The Santa Pola Local Police also used the canine unit in a pilot program for the early detection of the presence of drugs in the body for vehicle drivers at traffic controls. The results were 100 per cent positive, the dogs detected the presence of drugs before any drug tests were carried out.
