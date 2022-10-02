By Matthew Roscoe • 02 October 2022 • 8:41

Shock as Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti dies suddenly aged 64 following cardiac arrest. Image: @geeta5579/Twitter

SULZON ENERGY, an Indian multinational wind turbine manufacturer based in Pune, India, led tributes following the news that the company’s chairman, Tulsi Tanti, died suddenly following a cardiac arrest.

Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti died suddenly at the age of 64 following a cardiac arrest, according to local media reports on Sunday, October 2.

Tanti founded Suzlon Energy in 1995 and currently has a market capitalisation of over $1.5 billion (€1.53 billion). Suzlon Energy is used in 18 countries on 6 continents.

“With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Shri Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, often regarded as the Father of the Indian Renewable Industry, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited on 1st October 2022,” the company said.

“In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company.”

In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company. — Suzlon Group (@Suzlon) October 2, 2022

Indian news outlet thehindu.com said that Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day, citing the company in a filing with stock exchanges.

Tributes flooded social media.

“Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

“Suzlon’s founder, Tulsi Tanti passed away last night. Condolences to his family and may he find peace. Suzlon was what brought wind/solar to the fore, and was even a Nifty company in the past, but debt took it under. Incredible entrepreneur, RIP, OS.”

Suzlon's founder, Tulsi Tanti passed away last night. Condolences to his family and may he find peace. Suzlon was what brought wind/solar to the fore, and was even a Nifty company in the past, but debt took it under. Incredible entrepreneur, RIP, OS. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) October 2, 2022

“One of India’s foremost passionate industrialists Mr Tulsi Tanti passes away. Did you know what ‘Suzlon’ the name represented? ‘Suz’ was for ‘Sooj Booj’ (worldly wise/common sense) and ‘Lon’ stood for Loan, with which Suzlon managed to start its operations. #RIP Tulsi Bhai.”

One of India's foremost passionate industrialists Mr Tulsi Tanti passes away. Did you know what 'Suzlon' the name represented? 'Suz' was for 'Sooj Booj' (worldly wise/common sense) and 'Lon' stood for Loan, with which Suzlon managed to start its operations. #RIP Tulsi Bhai. pic.twitter.com/ISmoZeD19V — Kush Katakia (@kushkatakia) October 2, 2022

“‘Yes, green business is good business. But it’s not just about making money. It’s about being responsible’ Tulsi Tanti🌸Many friends who knew Tulsi personally say he was a very humble soft spoken approachable cool person. A pioneer of the wind industry indeed.”

"Yes, green business is good business. But it's not just about making money. It's about being responsible" Tulsi Tanti🌸 Many friends who knew Tulsi personally say he was a very humble soft spoken approachable cool person. A pioneer of the wind industry indeed.#Suzlon — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) October 2, 2022

“Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti..PM Modi.”

Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti..PM Modi pic.twitter.com/R5dInuBwyB — YS2 (@yuvaswapan) October 2, 2022

“Heartfelt condolence to members of family and @Suzlon group.”

#TulsiTanti

Heartfelt condolence to members of family and @Suzlon group .. — Sunil Desai (@sunilddesai) October 2, 2022

“Sad News 😥Founder and Chairman of #Suzlon (my ex employer) Mr Tulsi Tanti passes away after Cardiac Arrest.”

Sad News 😥 Founder and Chairman of #Suzlon (my ex employer) Mr Tulsi Tanti passes away after Cardiac Arrest. pic.twitter.com/jRuAi14i6V — Sujit Hindusthani (@geeta5579) October 2, 2022

The news comes after Pakistani cricketer Shehzad Azam Rana died suddenly aged 36 following cardiac arrest.

The fast bowler, who was the leading wicket-taker for Islamabad in the 2017-18 Quiad-e-Azam Trophy with 26 wickets, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home before his death on Friday, September 30.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.