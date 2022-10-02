The day of the Valencian Community to be celebrated in Benitatxell on Sunday, October 9

By Anna Ellis • 02 October 2022 • 17:34

Councillors for Culture and Fiestas, Víctor Bisquert and Mayte Roldan. Image: Benitatxell Town Hall

This year, the councillors for Culture and Fiestas, Victor Bisquert and Mayte Roldan, have prepared a powerful and varied programme.

The Councillors confirmed that: “October 9 is a special day for all Valencians. In El Poble Nou de Benitatxell we celebrate it in a participative way, where the town’s associations are the main protagonists.”

“We have one of the most powerful fiestas at a regional level and it is all thanks to the enormous effort of the local groups, who prepare this day with great affection.”

The Councillors added: “They are the driving force that for the last 11 years has helped to make this festival a success.”

The big week of festivities starts on October 6, for more information on the programme go to https://www.elpoblenoudebenitatxell.com/

