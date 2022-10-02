Truss prevents King Charles from speaking at climate change conference

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 October 2022 • 7:08

King Charles climate campaigner

UK Prime Minster Liz Truss has prevented King Charles from speaking at the COP27 climate change conference.

The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, October 1, confirming the fears of campaigners that Truss will be putting the economy before the environment.

The King, a passionate campaigner on environmental issues, would have been attending his first international engagement in his new role as monarch.

Both Buckingham Palace and Number 10 have denied that the government stopped the King from attending, saying the decision was taken in consultation. According to Sky News discussions are still taking place as to how the King could support the climate conference in other ways.

A Number 10 source told Sky News: “The idea the PM gives orders to the King is ridiculous,” however, given that the King has attended the conference for many years and delivered many speeches, his absence will be questioned.

Charles gained a reputation internationally as the Prince of Wales for his views on the environment, but his position as King makes his attendance more political according to some sources hence the request not to attend. The King is expected to remain apolitical at all times.

King Charles has acknowledged the change in his role saying: “I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

Although it is understood that Buckingham Palace and Number 10 are keen to avoid any disagreements over policies like Rwanda, it does seem odd that the UK who likes to shout about its role as a defender of the environment won’t be using its best weapon to spread that message.

Campaigners won’t see this as King Charles withdrawing by mutual agreement but rather that Truss, who has already downplayed environmental issues, as having prevented King Charles from speaking at the climate change conference. Effectively a lost opportunity in their eyes.

